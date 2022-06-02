© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Biden administration to forgive Corinthian College loans

Published June 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT

The Education Department said Wednesday that it plans to wipe away $5.8 Billion owed by more than half-a-million borrowers who attended the Corinthian Colleges. Those schools formed one of the nation’s largest for-profit colleges–but they dissolved in 2015.

It will be the largest student debt cancellation in American history.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

