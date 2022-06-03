© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County

Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas: Why good humor makes for good business

By Matthew Cloutier,
Manoush ZomorodiKatie Simon
Published June 3, 2022 at 7:25 AM MDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Humor Us.

Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas teach a class at Stanford's business school called 'Humor: Serious Business.' They say humor is vastly undervalued in business and is key to good leadership.

About Jennifer Aaker

Jennifer Aaker is a behavioral scientist and a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Aaker got her bachelor's in psychology at the University of California, Berkeley and earned her Ph.D. in marketing and psychology from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In 2010, she co-wrote the book, "The Dragonfly Effect: Quick, Effective, and Powerful Ways To Use Social Media to Drive Social Change."

About Naomi Bagdonas

Naomi Bagdonas is a lecturer in management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She runs workshops for companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

Bagdonas earned her bachelor's degree in economics and psychology from Claremont McKenna College and got her MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Aaker and Bagdonas co-wrote the book "Humor, Seriously," which was published in 2021.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Katie Simon and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Simon