© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County

D.C. ups vehicle registration fees to target big cars and trucks

Published June 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT

Owners of big cars and trucks may soon have to pay more for the privilege of having them in the nation’s capital.

Washington, D.C. is considering an annual $500 registration fee for cars that weigh more than three tons. That’s compared to $72 per year for a regular sedan. Advocates say it’s an opportunity to prevent pedestrian deaths.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mary Cheh, a D.C. council member who developed the new fee structure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.