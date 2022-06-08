California primary results: Gov. Newsom wins, billionaire Caruso faces Rep. Bass in LA mayor's race

In California’s primary election, Gov. Gavin Newsom breezed into an easy win. San Francisco’s district attorney sunk in a recall vote.

With control of the U.S. House in the balance, a couple of California congressional seats are key. And the race toward the November general election is on for mayor of Los Angeles as billionaire developer Rick Caruso faces Rep. Karen Bass.

KQED’s Scott Shafer joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

