Photos: See the March For Our Lives across the country

Thousands of protesters from across the country are marching through Washington, D.C. today for the second March For Our Lives.
The march comes in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX last month that killed 19 children and 2 teachers. Demonstrators are calling on lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety legislation.
Here are some scenes from the protest.
Washington, D.C.
New York City/Brooklyn
Denver
Houston
Buffalo
Parkland, Florida
