FDA advisers meet to review COVID-19 vaccines for children, including the nation's youngest

Published June 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT

Long-awaited COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration this week.

FDA advisers are holding two days of meetings, beginning Tuesday, to discuss the use of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines for children, including babies and preschoolers.

Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Children’s Hospital, discusses the latest developments.

