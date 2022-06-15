© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Trump-endorsed candidates win in South Carolina and Nevada primaries

Published June 15, 2022

South Carolina’s primary results show several candidates who backed former President Donald Trump and the false premise of election fraud are winning. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Gavin Jackson, host of This Week in South Carolina on SCETV.

And, Trump-endorsed candidates won the governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in the Nevada Republican primaries. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with KUNR  reporter Bert Johnson about the results.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.