Rep. Aguilar sets the scene for the fifth Jan. 6 hearing

Throughout June, the House committee investigating Jan. 6 has laid out its findings for the American public.

We’ve heard testimony from election officials in Georgia. A Capitol police officer. And former Attorney General William Barr.

Today, the committee turns its attention to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to influence the Justice Department.

CBS News reports:

Witnesses will include former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen; former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue; and former assistant attorney general Steven Engel. Donoghue has testified before the committee that Trump suggested replacing Rosen with former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

“I said, ‘Sir, I would resign immediately. There is no way I’m serving one minute under this guy, Jeff Clark,'” Donoghue recalled saying, according to a clip of Donoghue the committee played Tuesday.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger is expected to lead much of Thursday’s hearing and questioning.

California Rep. Pete Aguilar, a member of the House committee, sets the scene for us.

