Supreme Court rules New York concealed carry law violates 2nd Amendment

Published June 23, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that a New York law that restricts the concealed carry of firearms in public violates the Second Amendment. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the 6-3 opinion.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Duke University law professor Darrell Miller. He’s co-director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

