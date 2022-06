A Supreme Court ruling on Jun. 23 stripped away a person’s ability to sue for damages if evidence is procured without police reading their Miranda rights.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with University of Michigan law professor Eve Brensike Primus about the ruling and what it could mean for defendants.

