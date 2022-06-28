Florida synagogue sues over state abortion restrictions

A law takes effect on June 6 in Florida that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

The ban is being challenged on religious grounds by a Jewish synagogue in Palm Beach County. They say Florida’s law violates the right to freedom of religion and privacy in Florida’s Constitution.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with former Congressmen Rabbi Barry Silver.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

