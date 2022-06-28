Rescue effort underway after fiery blast at a Ukraine shopping center killed 18

Ukraine officials say Russian missiles struck a shopping center in Eastern Ukraine leaving at least 18 people dead and dozens injured. Many international leaders are describing it as a war crime. A United Nations spokesperson called the strike on civilians “utterly deplorable.”

