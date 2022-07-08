What do you say on Sunday?: Pastors reflect on mass shootings

Feelings are raw in Highland Park after the Fourth of July mass shooting. And people in Buffalo are dealing with the aftermath of the mass murder targeting their community nearly two months ago.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Rev. Charles Walker of Mount Hope Community Church in Buffalo and Rev. Bryan Cones of Trinity Episcopal Church in Highland Park.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

