Julia Sweeney: When it's finally time to have "The Talk"

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Birds and the Bees.

Talking with kids about sex can be awkward - for children and parents. Comedian Julia Sweeney remembers having "The Talk" with her daughter, and how it went in some unexpected directions.

About Julia Sweeney

Julia Sweeney is a writer, actress, and comedian. She was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1990-1995, where she was known for an androgynous character named Pat.

Known for her comedic and dramatic monologues, Sweeney has performed across the U.S. Another of her monologues was fashioned into a book, If It's Not One Thing, It's Your Mother.

Her most recent show, "Older & Wider," was filmed in 2020 and will be available soon.

