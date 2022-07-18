Medical student uses social media to combat racial health disparities

Washington State University medical student Joel Bervell has spent a large part of the pandemic sharing vital health information with Black followers on social media.

He uses Twitter and Instagram to share tips, history, advice and support for followers, but his most successful tool is TikTok.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bervell about why he does it and what’s next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.