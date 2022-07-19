© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
America promised to invest in its infrastructure. What's happened since then?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published July 19, 2022 at 8:11 AM MDT
US President Joe Biden speaks on infrastructure at the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock, New Hampshire.
It’s been eight months since President Joe Biden signed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law. 

The package dedicates money to rebuilding America’s roads and bridges. It also expands access to clean drinking water and high-speed internet.

But skyrocketing building costs have undermined Democrats’ ability to campaign on the hard-won bill. Some Republicans are now seizing on the moment to blame the Biden administration for stalled projects, high prices, and red tape. 

We spoke to Mitch Landrieu at the Aspen Ideas Festival a few weeks ago. He’s the White House infrastructure coordinator. We talked about how the U.S. is spending those infrastructure funds.

But before we got into that, I asked about the items that were left out of the bill: so-called soft infrastructure like home health care and education.

