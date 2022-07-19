© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Climate change is threatening Joshua trees — California will decide whether to protect them

Published July 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT

Joshua trees have thrived in the Mojave desert for 2.5 million years, but scientists are worried about their future, and whether they’ll survive the hotter temperatures and drier conditions climate change is bringing.

The California Fish and Game Commission will decide whether to protect Joshua trees under the Endangered Species Act. It would be the first time a plant species is listed primarily due to the threat of climate change. The commission deferred the decision until October after being deadlocked on a vote last month.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Brendan Cummings, conservation director for the Center for Biological Diversity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.