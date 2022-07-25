Everything about the metaverse you were too afraid to ask

Tech companies are scrambling to include the metaverse in their business plans, spending more than $120 billion just this year to be the first to strike meta gold.

Last year, Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta. The pivot to the new technology marks its unmistakable belief in virtual worlds.

But what exactly is the metaverse? Does it already exist? And what are the implications for Silicon Valley, the country, and the world?

We talk with Matthew Ball, author of the new book “The Metaverse: And How it Will Revolutionize Everything,” and Alex Heath, co-host of the “Land of the Giants” podcast.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5