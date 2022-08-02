Illegal Russian control over Sudanese gold helps fund war with Ukraine
As Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its sixth month, new information has been uncovered about how it’s not only financing the war, but also surviving western sanctions. It’s a story that includes treasure, corruption, coercion and exploitation — and one that was recently unearthed through the dogged reporting of CNN chief international investigative reporter Nima Elgabir.
The quick version: Russia has been illegally smuggling billions of dollars worth of gold from Sudan, skirting Sudanese laws and helping to impoverish the sub-Saharan African nation. In return, Sudanese military forces get Russian support in crushing the pro-democracy movement, with both political might and arms.
Elgabir talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.
