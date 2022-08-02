Why Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan against advice of the White House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to touch down in Taiwan Tuesday — against the advice of the White House. Chinese officials have released a statement to the Biden administration cautioning about “playing with fire” related to Taiwan.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Emily Feng about the implications of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

