© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is back in Boise!

Serena Williams' next chapter

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published August 10, 2022 at 6:20 AM MDT
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Serena Williams says she doesn’t like the word ‘“retirement.”

won her first singles match in 430 days.

lows.

Williams posted a picture of herself on Instagram on the cover of Vogue with the title “Serena’s Farewell…I’m terrible at goodbyes.”

From the caption:

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction, that time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Cecil Harris, a long-time observer and ponderer of Williams reflects on her legacy.

 

 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman