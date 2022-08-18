© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho's Conservation Experiment: 50 Years Later explores the history and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Reflecting on 50 years of 'Super Fly,' the most influential Black film of all time

Published August 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT

“Super Fly” is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Here’s a look at the pioneering elements and drawbacks of the most successful Blaxploitation movie of its time.

NPR’s Eric Deggans talked to several people who made the movie to discover how a scrappy independent film about a cocaine dealer became one of the most influential Black-centered films in history.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.