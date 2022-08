A federal judge has ordered Starbucks to rehire seven baristas it fired at a store in Memphis. They were fired following a union organizing drive at the store.

Senior editor at Bloomberg News Mike Regan joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to talk about the victory for Starbucks employees.

