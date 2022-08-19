© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Valley County Sheriff's Office is initiating evacation stages in areas near the Four Corners fire as it continues to scorch more than 5,500 acres.

What the search warrant affidavit for Mar-a-Lago might reveal

Published August 19, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on November 1, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on November 1, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The search of Mar-a-Lago was for highly classified information. So what might be revealed and what would be redacted in the affidavit of the search warrant after a judge has ordered it released? The Justice Department says it will be highly redacted to protect the investigation.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine Banks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.