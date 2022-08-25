Venezuelan opera singer Samuel Mariño is gifted with a soprano voice

Samuel Mariño is a young Venezuelan singer who chose to leave his unusually high voice intact so he could embrace a career in opera and sing soprano arias.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks to Mariño about his gender-defying and groundbreaking new recording.

Music from the segment

“Che Farò Senza Euridice” by Christoph Willibald Gluck, from “Orfeo ed Euridice”

“Voi Che Sapete” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, from “The Marriage of Figaro”

“Son amour, sa constance extrême” by Joseph Bologne de Saint Georges, from “L’Amant Anonyme”

“Cara parte de Mio Cor” Domenico Cimarosa, from “Oreste”

“L’amerò sarò costante” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, from “Il Re Pastore”

