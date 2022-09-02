Biden blasts Republicans, frames midterm elections as choice to save 'soul of nation'

Axios managing editor Margaret Talev and Inside Elections editor Nathan Gonzales join Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Celeste Headlee to discuss President Biden’s prime-time speech last night, and the latest on the search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.