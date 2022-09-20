© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Why the power is out in Puerto Rico

WAMU 88.5
Published September 20, 2022 at 8:49 AM MDT
CAYEY, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Downed power lines on road PR-743 in Cayey ,Puerto Rico as the island awoke to a general power outage on September 19, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona struck this Caribbean nation causing extensive damages related to flooding after many towns in the mountainous and southern region received in some cases over twenty inches of rain. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)
Power remains out, five years after Hurricane Maria inflicted more damage on the island than any other disaster in recent history. 

This time it was Hurricane Fiona that unleashed feet of rain. And the governor says it could take days to get the lights back on. 

Some residents worry it could take much longer: 

Maria was tough winds but this one with all the rain destroyed everything on the houses, it was unbelievable. It’s our town, it’s a small town, who’s going to take care of this town – nobody. You know what I’m saying if we don’t take care of it – nobody is going to take care of it.

That’s Juan Miguel Gonzalez. He lives in Salinas – that’s in the southern part of the island. He was speaking to CNN. 

FEMA’s Administrator Deanne Criswell is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico later today to help oversee the recovery.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5