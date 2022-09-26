Conferences spreading conspiracy theories are drawing audiences around the U.S.

Though investigations of voter fraud in the 2020 election have found no evidence of tampering or fraud, many continue to believe the myth of the stolen election. In fact, as the Associated Press is reporting, people around the country are attending day-long conferences where conspiracy theories regarding the election are promoted by prominent speakers.

AP reporter Christina Cassidy is following the issue and highlights one event — billed as the Nebraska Election Integrity Forum, recently held in Omaha. She co-authored the article “U.S. election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences.” She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss these conferences and their effect on elections and public perceptions.

