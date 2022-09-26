Haiti crisis worsens, but the world remains slow to respond

Violence in Haiti has continued to worsen in recent days, leading to a pull out of all “non-essential” UN staff as kidnappings have become the norm.

The domination of local criminal organizations and government turmoil has left the nation — the poorest in the western hemisphere — teetering on the edge of total collapse. And yet, many are criticizing nations, including the U.S., for being slow to respond to the crisis unfolding on their doorstep.

Widlore Mérancourt is editor-in-chief of AyiboPost, a Haitian News Service and a contributor to our editorial partners at the Washington Post. He joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

