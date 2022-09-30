Alt.Latino grabs the aux with 'The Music of Our Worlds'

Alt.Latino hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras brought us a playlist called “The Music of Our Worlds.” They spoke to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the songs.

‘The Music of Our Worlds’

A playlist by Alt.Latino’s Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras

“Sensual Seduction” by Snoop Dogg



Watch on YouTube.

“Tarot” by Bad Bunny (ft. Jhay Cortez)



Watch on YouTube.

“Orquestra Imperial” by Apaixonado



Watch on YouTube.

“Candy” by Rosalía



Watch on YouTube.

Silvana Estrada’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

“Yo Me Muero Por Ti” by Anthony Santos

