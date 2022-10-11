© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
The latest in Ohio U.S. Senate debate

Published October 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT

Candidates in a debate Monday night for an open Senate seat seized the opportunity to make their case to voters, and criticize their opponent. Republican JD Vance and Democratic congressman Tim Ryan both tried to tie the other to their party leaders, both of whom are unpopular.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at Monday night’s Ohio U.S. Senate debate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

