Video shows confusion surrounding DeSantis' voting fraud arrests

A video was released this week that shows all of the confusion surrounding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to fight what he calls voter fraud. The video was taken by police while arresting 19 people for voter fraud in August. It was obtained by the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald.

Those arrested had been convicted of murder or a felony sex offense — which disqualifies them from voting in Florida. But in 2018, a state constitutional amendment restored the right to vote to many other felons and there was a big effort to register former felons to vote.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

