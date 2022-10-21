Your Idaho 2022 midterm election questions answered

Boise State Public Radio has partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the special and midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Idahoans we have been able to answer thus far.

​​Frequently Asked Questions about the midterm elections:

When is the election?

The Midterm Election is Tuesday, November 8th. The polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on election day.

Some counties offer early voting in person. In Ada County , early voting is open at select polling places from October 24 through November 4th. Check your own County Clerk’s office to find out about early voting opportunities in your county.

What’s on my ballot?

Your ballot will be different depending on the county where you live. You can find your sample ballot on this website. Just click on the county where you live.

How do I find out if I'm registered to vote and where my polling place is on election day?

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has online tools that allow you to find out if you are registered to vote and where your polling place is located .

What is the registration deadline?

The online registration deadline was Friday, October 14, 2022. The register for mail-in ballots deadline was also October 14.

BUT… you can still register to vote at the polls on election day by providing proof of residence plus a photo I.D. The following documents showing your current address are allowed:



A valid Idaho driver’s license

A valid Idaho identification card

Any document that contains a valid address in the precinct together with a photo I.D.

A valid student I.D. card from a post-secondary educational institution in Idaho along with a current student fee statement that contains the student’s valid address in the precinct, along with a picture I.D. card.

Where can I find information about the judges on the ballot?

Unfortunately, there is very little information available about the judges on the ballot. If you’re in Ada County, here are some resources that may be helpful:



Link to access your sample ballot - https://gis.adacounty.id.gov/apps/electionday/ .

. Each of the judges on the ballot have a short bio in the Ada County judicial court directory . The bios tell you what kinds of cases come before their court, but do not tell you much about the judge or their background.

How can I learn about the candidates and issues I'll be voting on?

We have a voter guide that can get you started in learning about the candidates and issues. You can also check out the League of Women Voters site at vote411.org . Submit your address and the site will bring up a sample ballot as well as candidate profiles and issue analysis.

I don’t understand the “Idaho Advisory Question” at all? Is this a fishing expedition for praise for the special session by the GOP?

The Advisory Question asks voters to approve or disapprove of action that Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature took on taxes and education funding during the September special session. You can read more about the Advisory Question on Ballotpedia . Whichever way Idahoans vote on the Idaho Advisory Question, it will not change the tax rebates and education funding increases already voted into law by House Bill 1, passed in that September special session.

I get confusing signals as to what I get to vote on because I’m Independent. And why can’t we vote for the best person for the job regardless of Party ?!

Idaho has closed primaries that allow you to only vote for candidates in the party to which you are registered. In the general election on November 8, however, you will be able to vote for any registered candidate regardless of party affiliation.

I'd like to know who is running, their basic platforms, and their political affiliations.

If you’re in Ada County, you can learn about who is on your ballot and their affiliations by accessing your sample ballot here: https://adacounty.id.gov/elections/view-my-ballot/ . If you’re in a different county, the Secretary of State’s website has links to sample ballots from across the state. For information about the candidates, go to the League of Women Voters website vote411.org . Submit your address there and you can learn about all the candidates on your ballot and their positions.

This post will be updated as we continue to get questions, and find answers!