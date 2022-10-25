Partisan poll watchers allegedly intimidate early voters in Arizona

Multiple allegations of voter intimidation have come out of Maricopa County, Arizona. People have been filming, photographing, approaching and harassing early voters at two outdoor drop-boxes in the county.

Some individuals have even been armed and appear to be associated with two different groups: True The Vote and Clean Elections USA. Both groups have recruited poll watchers and are influenced by election conspiracy theories portrayed in the debunked film “2,000 Mules.” Multiple officials, including the county’s Sheriff, the Arizona Attorney General, and the Secretary of State have criticized these partisan poll watchers.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with the Arizona Republic’s Sasha Hupka.

