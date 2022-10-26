© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.

Questions about Fetterman's health dominate Pennsylvania Senate debate

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT

Political strategists Adrienne Elrod and John Brabender join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee to assess how Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman did last night in their first and only debate in the race for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, as well as the latest following gubernatorial debates in New York and Michigan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.