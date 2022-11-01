© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.

Music legend Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton note history of 'Do Re Mi' in new book

Published November 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT
Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. (David Rodgers)
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with musical icon Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. The two wrote a kid’s book “The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi” which tells the story of the 11th-century monk who invented a system of musical notation that we use today.

“The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi” cover. (Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company)

Book excerpt: ‘The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi’

By Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton

Excerpted from”The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi” by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton. Published by Little, Brown and Company. Copyright © 2022 by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.