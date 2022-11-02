© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.

The FED is likely to throw up another big interest hike — but what comes next?

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT

The Federal Reserve is expected to order another big boost in interest rates as questions bubble up about how much higher borrowing costs will have to go before stubborn inflation starts to come down.

As the rate continues to receive hike after hike, many are now asking what comes next and how far could we go.

MSNBC economics correspondent and anchor Ali Velshi joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to preview what’s to come.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.