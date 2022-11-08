© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.

Supreme Court hears case with big implications for Medicaid

Published November 8, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in a case that could impact Medicaid and some other safety net programs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jamila Michener about the case and its implications, Michener is an associate professor of government at Cornell University and author of “Fragmented Democracy: Medicaid, Federalism and Unequal Politics.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

