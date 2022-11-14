Washington Commanders mired in more crises

The Washington Commanders are playing in prime time tonight. While their play on the field has been poor, off the field things are going worse.

Last week, the D.C. attorney general’s office announced plans to sue the team, its owner Dan Snyder, and the NFL over allegations of lying about its quote “toxic culture of sexual harassment.” This is just the latest in a series of legal battles and scandals to engulf the franchise.

Dave Zirin, sports editor for The Nation, joins Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt for more.

