The future of Elon Musk's Twitter

Something’s taken up more space on Twitter timelines recently than any other subject – Twitter itself.

After a hefty $44 billion-dollar sale, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the reins of the popular social media site that boasts roughly 330 million users.

It’s been a wild ride since the Musk takeover. Thousands of employees have left the company. Musk has reinstated controversial users like former President Trump and Kanye West.

Critics are decrying these changes, citing Twitter’s importance in recent world events. In its short history, the platform has set U.S. policy and sparked momentous movements like the Arab Spring and Black Lives Matter. Even former employees are sounding the alarm.

We take a look at what has been happening inside Twitter and the implications of a world without the social media network.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5