NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces plan to address mental health issues: Why advocates disapprove

Published November 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pushing a new measure to deal with people with mental health issues on the streets of New York.

The plan would empower law enforcement and emergency workers to involuntarily hospitalize people deemed not able to care for themselves. Mental health advocacy groups say this will only worsen the problem of mental health.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Crain’s New York reporter Maya Kaufman.

