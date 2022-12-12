© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Libyan intelligence official to face U.S. charges for Pan Am Flight 103 bombing

Published December 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM MST

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Robert Monetti about the news that a Libyan intelligence official is now in U.S. custody and will become the first Libyan official to be tried in an American court for the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, which killed 259 people on board and 11 on the ground nearly 34 years ago.

Monetti’s son Richard was a Syracuse University student killed on board the plane.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

