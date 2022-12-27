Workers held the power in 2022: The year in labor

2022 was the year of the tiger — but also, the workers. Between fights for labor unions, “quiet quitting,” and the flexibility to work where they want, workers held the leverage this year. But with recent layoffs sweeping across industries, is their power here to stay?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Callum Borchers, opinion columnist for The Wall Street Journal, on what work looked like in 2022 and what it might look like next year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

