China's possibly irreplaceable role in manufacturing

China’s central role in the world of manufacturing has grown over the recent decades, but now many companies and consumers are pushing back on that reliance. However, cutting away from China’s supply chain role is easier said than done. One company discovering this is Apple, but others are also learning that they must tread a thin line.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” discusses the challenging position some tech companies are finding themselves in with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

