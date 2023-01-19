© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Strikes against government's plan to raise retirement age abound in France

Published January 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST

Hundreds of thousands of people are protesting in France Thursday, and the strikes are shutting down services like public transit and schools. Citizens are upset about the government’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. President Macron insists his government will move forward with the change.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.