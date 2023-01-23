Tech layoffs go from bad to worse in the new year

In the last quarter of 2022, the tech sector was left reeling as profits slumped and layoffs swept the once seemingly invincible industry. Yet more misery has hit tech businesses to start the year with hundreds of thousands of layoffs last week.

Axed workers have been left with a bitter taste in their mouths at the way they were let go. It also throws into doubt the residency of many workers who were employed on H1-B visas, with only a short period of time for them to find new work.

KQED Silicon Valley senior editor Rachael Myrow joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for an update on the simmering tensions in the sector.

