Antony Blinken goes to Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to the Middle East as violence in Israel continues to escalate.Last Thursday, nine Palestinians were killed in a military raid in the West Bank.

On Friday, seven Israelis were killed in an attack outside of a synagogue in East Jerusalem. It was the deadliest attack in Israel since 2008. NPR International Correspondent Daniel Estrin spoke with Tal Barashi. Her brother was killed in the attack in East Jerusalem.

“We are all the same,” she told Estrin. “We have two legs, two hands, two eyes, one heart. We are together. Why we don’t live together like a family? Why I need to sit here and cry about my brother?”

Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in a joint press conference in Cairo where they addressed the ongoing violence and reports that Israel fired drone strikes at an Iran military site.

This is the first meeting of Blinken and Netanyahu since the Israeli prime minister was sworn into the new ultra-conservative government.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5