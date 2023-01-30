Sundance Film Festival is back in person — but will its films bring moviegoers back to theaters?
The 2023 Sundance film festival wrapped up on Sunday. For the first time since 2020, Sundance welcomed in-person festival goers while retaining an online viewing option.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets a report from film critic Ty Burr, formerly of the Boston Globe. He’s the creator of the Substack newsletter “Ty Burr’s Watch List.”
A still from “Past Lives.” (Courtesy of A24)
Movie picks from Ty Burr
- “Past Lives”
- “You Hurt My Feelings”
- “Little Richard: I Am Everything”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
