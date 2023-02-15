Patients continue to receive costly ambulance bills

Out-of-network ambulance bills can be extremely high and unaffordable for many patients. Despite many other surprise medical bills being banned starting in 2022 due to the No Surprises Act passed by Congress, ground ambulances were excluded.

Here & Now‘s host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Bob Herman, businesses of health care reporter at STAT.

