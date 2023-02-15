Sarah Polley wants to start conversations with Oscar-nominated film 'Women Talking'

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault and harassment.

For the original audio, click here.

We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with actor and author Sarah Polley, who wrote and directed the film “Women Talking.”

Based on the acclaimed novel by Miriam Toews, the film follows a gathering of women in an isolated religious community who meet to decide what action to take following the discovery that they’ve been regularly sexually assaulted by men of the community. “Women Talking” has received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and Polley has also been nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

